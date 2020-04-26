Sen. Klobuchar's husband donates blood plasma for research after COVID-19 recovery

article

After beating COVID-19, the husband of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has donated his blood plasma to help researchers working on a treatment for the disease.

In a statement on Sunday, John Bessler announced he is participating in the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma. Bessler says he was the seventh person to donate blood for the experimental treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

The treatment hopes to use antibodies from recovered patients, like Bessler, to help other patients fight off the illness.

“I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic,” wrote Bessler. “I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country.”

If you are a recovered COVID-19 patient and would like to donate, you can click here for more information.