Minnesota World War II vet honored with Congressional Statement of Record

The Brief A Minnesota World War II veteran is honored posthumously for his bravery. Capt. Willibald Charles Bianchi's remains were identified in August. His family says there will be a military funeral.



A Minnesota World War II hero is finally receiving recognition for his valor, decades after his courageous actions in battle.

A moment 80 years in the making

What we know:

Capt. Willibald Charles Bianchi was deployed to the Philippines in 1942, where he led his men in a fierce battle. Despite being wounded multiple times, he continued to fight, earning the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar recognized Bianchi's bravery with a Congressional Statement of the Record, acknowledging his role in saving lives during the Bataan Death March. He was a prisoner of war for over three years before tragically dying in 1945 when a Japanese ship sank.

The backstory:

Bianchi's remains were identified in August, bringing closure to his family. His nieces and nephews were present in St. Paul when Klobuchar honored his service.

Steve Marti, Bianchi's nephew, expressed the significance of finally being able to honor him and bury his remains.

Honoring a true hero

What they're saying:

"Here is a small town far boy from New Ulm who goes on to be a true hero, saved lives in the Philippines, and then captured as a prisoner of war makes it through the Bataan death march. Keeps the spirits up of his fellow prisoners of war," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Sue Marti, Bianchi's oldest niece, shared the family's realization of the importance of his identification, stating, "I’m glad that we can carry on with this, because a little bit in the past it wasn’t as important, and then when this happened of the identification and everything, people kind of said oh whoa, this is really a big deal."

What's next:

While there's no confirmed date for the return of Bianchi's remains, his family plans to give him a military funeral.

What we don't know:

The exact date for Capt. Bianchi's remains to be returned remains unknown.