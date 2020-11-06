Secret Service reportedly bolstering Biden detail

As Joe Biden inches closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, the U.S. Secret Service is reportedly bolstering the former vice president’s security detail.

Additional agents were headed to Wilmington, Del., Friday to reinforce Biden’s existing Secret Service contingent as his chances for becoming president increased, according to a Washington Post report. The Post attributed the information to two sources.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Secret Service declined to comment to FOX Television Stations on Friday. A spokesperson with the Biden campaign had not returned request for a comment.



According to the Post, the additional Secret Service security won’t give Biden the full detail that comes with being a president-elect. The Secret Service usually ramps up protective measures for a president-elect once the race is called, or a candidate concedes.

The Washington Post said if Biden wins and President Donald Trump does not concede, the agency could wait until the Electoral College meets next month to officially designate Biden as the president-elect.

