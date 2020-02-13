Second show added at Target Center for Rage Against the Machine due to demand

article

A second show for Rage Against the Machine has been added at the Target Center due to a large demand.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning for all shows for the band's worldwide tour. This included a May 11 stop at Target Center. This tour marks the first time the band has been on the road together since 2011.

Due to overwhelming demand, Target Center added a second show for May 12. Those tickets are also on sale now.

Reserved seats and general admission main floor tickets cost $128.

Rap duo Run the Jewels will join the band during the tour.