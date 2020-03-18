Second eaglet hatches on Minnesota DNR's EagleCam

article

There are now two eaglets on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam with a third egg that could hatch any day.

The EagleCam streams live video from a bald eagle nest in the Twin Cities. The DNR says this year’s mating pair is a new to the nest and likely new to parenting. They have produced three eggs, the first of which hatched earlier this week.

It was the first time the EagleCam nest has had eaglets in three years. The pair took over the territory from the EagleCam nest’s longtime female resident and her mate last year, but they did not produce any eggs.

The DNR is watching for a pip—a small hole in the shell—to appear on the third egg, which indicates an eaglet is about to hatch.