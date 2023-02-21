Seattle becomes first city in U.S. to ban caste discrimination

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
16
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Seattle becomes first city in U.S. to ban caste discrimination

By Deepa Bharath
Published 
Updated 6:37PM
Washington
Associated Press

Seattle becomes first city in U.S. to ban caste discrimination

SEATTLE - The Seattle City Council has added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to specifically ban caste discrimination.

Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community.

Proponents of the ordinance approved by a 6-1 vote Tuesday say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections.

The ordinance is a contentious issue, especially among the nation's South Asian diaspora. Supporters argue it is needed because caste is not covered under existing civil rights protections. Groups opposing the measure say it will malign a community that is already the target of prejudice.

Council Member Kshama Sawant, a socialist and the only Indian American on the City Council, said the ordinance, which she proposed, does not single out one community, but it accounts for how caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries.

District 3 incumbent Kshama Sawant speaks during a candidate forum hosted by the King County Young Democrats, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Washington State Labor Council. (Genna Martin, Seattlepi.com)

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. (Genna Martin, Seattlepi.com via Getty Images)

Activists on different sides of the issue began arriving in Seattle well ahead of Tuesday's city council meeting. As early as last week, more than 100 people had put in requests to speak at the meeting. Early Tuesday, several activists braved cold temperatures and wind gusts to line up outside City Hall so they would get a chance to speak to the council before the vote. But the council restricted public comment at the meeting.

The origins of the caste system in India can be traced back 3,000 years as a social hierarchy based on one’s occupation and birth. It is a system that has evolved over the centuries under Muslim and British rule. The suffering of those who are at the bottom of the caste pyramid — known as Dalits — has continued. Caste discrimination has been prohibited in India since 1948, a year after the nation’s independence from British rule.

READ ALSO: Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not seek reelection

Dalit activists from Seattle and beyond rallied at Seattle City Hall in support of the ordinance, said Thenmozhi Soundararajan, founder and executive director of California-based Equality Labs.

The U.S. is the second most popular destination for Indians living abroad, according to the Migration Policy Institute, which estimates the U.S. diaspora grew from about 206,000 in 1980 to about 2.7 million in 2021. The group South Asian Americans Leading Together reports that nearly 5.4 million South Asians live in the U.S. — up from the 3.5 million counted in the 2010 census. Most trace their roots to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

READ ALSO: These new laws are now in effect in Washington state

Over the past three years, several colleges and university systems have moved to prohibit caste discrimination.

In December 2019, Brandeis University near Boston became the first U.S. college to include caste in its nondiscrimination policy. The California State University System, Colby College, Brown University and the University of California, Davis have all adopted similar measures. Harvard University instituted caste protections for student workers in 2021 as part of its contract with its graduate student union.

The Seattle measure had the support of Dalit activist-led organizations like Equality Labs and others. The groups say caste discrimination is prevalent in diaspora communities manifesting itself in the form of social alienation and discrimination in housing, education and the tech sector where South Asians hold key roles.

READ ALSO: 'Oakley Carlson Act' filed in the Washington Legislature

Opposition to the ordinance came from groups such as the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus of North America who say it unnecessarily singles-out a community already vulnerable to discrimination in the U.S.