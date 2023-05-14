Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
15
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Missing girl found safe after search at Roseville lake

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:16PM
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A missing girl has been found safe after an "all-out" search by deputies at a Roseville lake.

Ramsey County Water Patrol and Roseville police officers were scouring McCarrons Lake and its park Sunday evening after a report of a missing 9-year-old girl.

Deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to the incident and spoke with family members who told them the girl was last seen near the playground wearing a pink swimsuit wearing Crocs.

After about two hours of searching, including dive teams and boat searches, deputies say the girl was located safe and sound. Further details were not immediately available.