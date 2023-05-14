Missing girl found safe after search at Roseville lake

article

A missing girl has been found safe after an "all-out" search by deputies at a Roseville lake.

Ramsey County Water Patrol and Roseville police officers were scouring McCarrons Lake and its park Sunday evening after a report of a missing 9-year-old girl.

Deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to the incident and spoke with family members who told them the girl was last seen near the playground wearing a pink swimsuit wearing Crocs.

After about two hours of searching, including dive teams and boat searches, deputies say the girl was located safe and sound. Further details were not immediately available.