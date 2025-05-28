Search for Jordan Collins Jr.: Columbia Heights PD to share new details

The Brief Jordan Collins Jr., 16, has been missing for nearly three weeks. He was last seen on May 8 on University Avenue in Columbia Heights. Police are set to hold a briefing on the case on Wednesday.



Columbia Heights police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office will release an update on the investigation into the disappearance of 16-year-old Jordan Collins Jr.

Search for Jordan Collins Jr.

What we know:

Collins has now been missing for nearly three weeks. He was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue NE in Columbia Heights.

Collins is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jordan Collins Jr. (Supplied)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is asked to call Anoka County Emergency Dispatch at 763-427-1212.

New details in investigation

What's next:

Police and deputies have scheduled a joint news conference on Wednesday afternoon to "share investigation updates with the community, as well as request any related information the public may have. "

That news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. FOX 9 will show it live in the player at the top of the article.