Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit missing for 28 years

article

Tuesday marks 28 years since Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing.

Huisentruit, a Long Prairie, Minnesota native, was working for CBS-TV affiliate KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa when she disappeared in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.

Huisentroit was apparently running late that morning. After speaking with a coworker over the phone, she was set to head to work, but never showed up. The disappearance was quickly deemed an abduction with a witness reporting seeing a suspicious white van parked nearby.

Over the years, police have followed up on countless leads but so far police have been unable to find Huistentruit or put together enough evidence to make an arrest connected to her disappearance. In 2001, she was declared legally dead.

The family of Jodi Huistentruit released a statement on Tuesday, saying in part: "It’s now been 28 years since our Jodi went missing, and it is so hard to put into words the emotions we are feeling as we mark yet another year without answers and justice in her case.

"28 years since we last saw her smile, heard her laugh, or had a chance to hug her and tell her how much we love her. 28 years of not being able to share in experiences and make memories together with her.

"28 years of pure anguish dealing with the loss of our dear Jodi and trying to find answers to what happened to her on June 27, 1995."