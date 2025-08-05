Search efforts continue for missing 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis

The Brief Community search efforts continue for missing 12-year-old Victoria Jackson, who was last spotted around 8 p.m. on Saturday near Minneahah Falls. Family members are concerned she's in a diabetic crisis as she has Type 1 diabetes, but does not have her medication. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.



The search continues for a missing 12-year-old girl on Tuesday, who was last seen near Minnehaha Falls this past weekend.

Community search efforts

Search on Tuesday:

A community search is underway Tuesday morning for 12-year-old Victoria Jackson, who was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Jackson has Type 1 diabetes, and her family fears she may be in a diabetic crisis without her medication.

Volunteers gathered around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at Rick’s Coffee Bar in Minneapolis, located at 5402 43rd Avenue South, according to a community Facebook page.

FOX 9 reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department to see if law enforcement planned on participating in Tuesday's search, or are conducting a separate one.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Search efforts continue on Tuesday, Aug. 5, for a missing 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

Missing Victoria Jackson

The backstory:

Jackson was last seen leaving across the street from her home at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, with apparent plans to go to Minnehaha Falls.

Jackson is described as 5-foot-1, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan "Rugrats" t-shirt, blue jeans, and red/black shoes. Police say she may have a black insulin pump clipped to her waistband.

Pictured is missing 12-year-old Victoria Jackson. (Minneapolis PD / Supplied)

Her family has been in the park with the help of volunteers, as well as searching the surrounding neighborhood for any signs of Jackson.

"I feel like a sitting duck looking for a needle in a haystack to be honest," Victoria’s mother Briana told FOX 9 on Monday. "I just have no idea where she is."

Organizers said more than 60 volunteers helped in Monday night’s search, on top of efforts from several law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota BCA and Minneapolis police.

"She is loved and everyone wants her to be safe and healthy and find support and come home," said search organizer Danielle Matthias.

Authorities have also used K9’s and drones in the search for Jackson.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the 12-year-old girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.