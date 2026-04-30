School bus catches fire after crashing into U-Haul in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A school bus caught on fire in Minneapolis after colliding with a U-Haul and another vehicle Thursday evening.
Minneapolis school bus crash
What we know:
According to Minneapolis police, around 4:45 p.m., a school bus, U-Haul and another vehicle collided at the intersection of St. Anthony Parkway and Marshall Street Northeast.
The school bus's engine caught fire after the crash, which was extinguished by firefighters.
No children were on the bus during the crash, and the driver was not injured, police say. The man and woman in the U-Haul suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital.
The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what caused or led up to the crash. They also did not say if the crash is under investigation.
The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.