School bus catches fire after crashing into U-Haul in Minneapolis

The Brief A school bus caught fire after crashing into a U-Haul and another car in Minneapolis Thursday evening. No children were on the bus and the driver was not injured. The driver of the third car involved was also not injured. The occupants of the U-Haul suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A school bus caught on fire in Minneapolis after colliding with a U-Haul and another vehicle Thursday evening.

Minneapolis school bus crash

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, around 4:45 p.m., a school bus, U-Haul and another vehicle collided at the intersection of St. Anthony Parkway and Marshall Street Northeast.

The school bus's engine caught fire after the crash, which was extinguished by firefighters.

No children were on the bus during the crash, and the driver was not injured, police say. The man and woman in the U-Haul suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what caused or led up to the crash. They also did not say if the crash is under investigation.