Scammers are using AI deepfakes to trick holiday shoppers: What to watch for

The Brief U.S. consumers lost over $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024. AI-powered scams are creating fake retailer websites and phishing emails. Shoppers should verify URLs and use credit cards for stronger fraud protection.



As the holiday shopping season begins, shoppers are being warned about a new wave of scams, many driven by artificial intelligence.

Holiday scams on the rise

What we know:

U.S. consumers lost more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, with online shopping being the second most common scam type. One in three Americans have fallen victim to a holiday scam, and over half lost money.

AI-powered fraud is becoming increasingly common, with scammers using technology to create fake retailer websites, phishing emails, and deepfake videos that impersonate trusted brands or influencers.

Emerging scam trends

What they're saying:

"AI has made scams more convincing and harder to detect," said Larry Zelvin, Head of Security Advisory at BMO. "Fraudsters can now mimic trusted brands and voices with alarming accuracy. Consumers need to be more skeptical than ever."

Zelvin advises that if a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is. He suggests slowing down, verifying the source, and not letting urgency override caution.

Consumer protection tips::

Consumers are advised not to click on links in emails or texts and to go directly to retailer websites. Verifying URLs and looking for HTTPS security indicators can help ensure safety. Using credit cards is recommended for stronger fraud protection compared to debit or payment apps.

What you can do:

Be skeptical of urgency, as "limited time offers" are a common scam tactic. Research unfamiliar sellers before buying, especially on social platforms.