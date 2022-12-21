Santa’s house at the North Pole is now worth $1.15 million, Zillow says

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
17
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Santa’s house at the North Pole is now worth $1.15 million, Zillow says

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 6:53PM
Lifestyle
Fox TV Stations

Track Santa's journey across the world

Fans of the NORAD Tracks Santa program will be able to get updates on Old Saint Nick’s whereabouts.

With Christmas only days away, Santa is busy at the North Pole — and according to Zillow — his property is now worth a whopping $1.15 million. 

According to the real estate marketplace company, Santa and Mrs. Claus first claimed their home on Zillow’s website in 2016, giving people around the world a glimpse into their enchanted lives. 

The home, which sits on 25 acres, includes Santa’s main living quarters, a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables for his reindeer. 

Constructed in the 1800s, the 3-bed, 2-bath property is 2,500 square feet and is steeped in Old World charm, but thanks to a recent renovation, it also offers modern-day amenities.

zillow-1

Santa and Mrs. Claus first claimed their home on Zillow’s website in 2016, giving people around the world a glimpse into their enchanted lives. (Credit: Zillow)

The photos showcase a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace for roasting chestnuts in the living room. The gourmet kitchen also boasts an oven with 12 different cookie settings. 

Santa's home was worth just over $650,000 when he first claimed it on Zillow six years ago. Now the home has appreciated enough to earn Santa a tidy return, and like many homeowners in the U.S., Santa is seeing a surge in his home's equity.

Zillow-2.jpg

Photo of Santa's living room. (Credit: Zillow)

"The value of his house has increased 12% over the past year and nearly 77% over the past six years," the company shares. "Zillow first calculated a special Zestimate value for Santa's one-of-a-kind property using comparable homes in remote locations and applying a Santa premium."

Zilllow-3.jpg

Photo of Santa's kitchen. (Credit: Zillow)

The company says more than 3 million people have Zillow-surfed Santa's home, making it one of the most viewed homes on Zillow's website.

Zilllow-4.jpg

The elves live on-site in their own private accommodations. (Credit: Zillow)

"Santa gets a peek into millions of homes each year. Now, millions of Zillow surfers are getting a peek into one of the most famous homes in the world," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "Touring Santa's house on Zillow has become a new, high-tech holiday tradition. The immersive virtual 3D Home tour of the Elf Village allows families to explore this corner of the North Pole from the comfort of their living room, preferably by the fire with a mug of hot cocoa."