Santa Claus is coming to town Nov. 7

We may not be past Thanksgiving yet, but Santa Claus is already coming to town.

Santa will arrive at the Mall of America on Thursday to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release.

The festivities start in the Rotunda at 5 p.m. A parade led by the Eden Prairie High School marching band and the Minnesota Dance Collective will bring Santa through Nickelodeon Universe to Santa Land in the Atrium, where he will meet families and take photos through 9 p.m.

If you can’t make Thursday, don’t fret—Santa will be at the MOA through Dec. 24.