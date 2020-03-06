San Francisco supervisor: Drug overdose billboard sends wrong message

A San Francisco supervisor wants the city wants the city to remove billboards about drug overdoses that are meant to promote Narcan training.

In a tweet, Catherine Stefani said the billboard on Seventh Street, between Brannan and Bryant, sends the wrong message.

The billboard reads: “Try not to use alone. Do it with friends. Use with people and take turns.” The billboard also offers free naxalone or Narcan overdose prevention training.

Stefani said that city funds should not be used for this purpose, and she wants the billboard taken down.