Missing MN man found dead in NY field after being tortured for months; 5 people charged

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 14, 2025 2:27pm CST
Sam Nordquist was found dead after being reported missing in New York.  (New York State Police)

The Brief

    • Sam Nordquist, a missing transgender man from Minnesota, was found dead after "prolonged physical and psychological abuse."
    • Nordquist traveled to New York in September 2024, and was abused from December 2024 to early February 2025, police said.
    • Five people, all from New York, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to Nordquist's death.

CANADAIGUA, NY (FOX 9) - A missing Minnesota transgender man was found dead in a field in New York after being reported missing. Authorities say he endured "prolonged physical and psychological abuse."

Sam Nordquist found dead after being tortured

What we know:

New York State Police on Friday said the body of 24-year-old Sam Nordquist was found in a field. Five people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to his death.

Police said their investigation revealed a "deeply disturbing pattern" of abuse that resulted in Nordquist's death, noting he "endured prolonged physical and psychological abuse at the hands of multiple individuals." 

Police say from early December 2024 to early February 2025, Nordquist was subjected to "repeated acts of violence and torture," which ultimately led to his death. 

His body was discovered in a field. Police say his body was transported there in an attempt to conceal his death. 

The five people charged in connection with Nordquist's death are: 

  • Precious N. Arzuaga, 38, of Canandaigua, New York.
  • Emily Jean Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York.
  • Jennifer A. Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York.
  • Kyle R. Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York.
  • Patrick A. Goodwin, 30, Canandaigua, New York.

What happened? 

Timeline:

Here's a timeline police laid out related to Nordquist's disappearance and death: 

  • Nordquist traveled to New York in September 2024.
  • Nordquist endured "repeated acts of violence and torture" from December 2024 to early February 2025.
  • Nordquist lost contact with family at the end of January 2025.
  • Nordquist was reported missing to the New York State Police on Feb. 9.
  • New York State Police issued an alert on Feb. 12, saying they were "actively investigating" Nordquist's disappearance.
  • New York State Police executed a search warrant at Patty's Lodge, room 22, in connection to Nordquist's disappearance on Feb. 13.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if there was a connection between the suspects and Nordquist. Authorities haven't ruled out if this was a hate crime. 

Police said this case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to report it to the police. 

