Saint Paul Winter Carnival starts Jan. 28, tickets now on sale

article

Tickets to the Saint Paul Winter Carnival went on sale Tuesday, with the event running Jan. 28 through Feb. 7.

The 135th annual carnival will look a little different due to the pandemic, as organizers have revised or removed certain features. For example, while there won't be a parade, organizers are introducing a Drive-Thru Ice and Snow Sculpture Park at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The park will be open every day of the carnival and will feature the beloved sculptures visitors seek out every year.

Other new events include a scavenger hunt and a craft drink experience. The Ice Fishing Tournament, Securian Financial Winter Run and other traditions are still taking place. For the full event schedule, click here.

Tickets start at $20 with additional options for VIP packages.

For more information, click here.