Saint Paul urges drivers to give to shelters, not panhandlers

The Brief Saint Paul aims to reduce panhandling by encouraging donations to organizations supporting the unhoused instead of giving cash directly. The city cites public safety concerns, installing signs at intersections to raise awareness about how to help safely. Some unhoused individuals, like Andrew Kupchik, argue they need immediate cash for daily needs rather than relying on organizations for assistance. Saint Paul emphasizes it isn't stopping legal panhandling but hopes to direct aid through formal channels for better safety and support.



The City of Saint Paul is looking to curb panhandling in busy intersections. It's looking to encourage people to donate money to organizations that help those who are unhoused instead of handing out cash.

What are they saying?

City leaders say they’re doing it for public safety reasons. It's putting signs up at intersections to bring awareness to drivers on how to help those who are unhoused. Some unhoused people say they’d rather get immediate help than go through an organization.

"Some things you just need cash for. You need it on a daily basis," said Andrew Kupchik who is unhoused.

Kupchik’s way to make ends meet is to sit on the sidewalk with a sign asking for money, which is panhandling. Andrew is just hoping someone will help.

"This is really the only legal thing that I can think of to make it, to get through the day with a few bucks," said Kupchik.

What to know

The City of Saint Paul is hoping those who want to help people like Kupchik will donate money to unhoused organizations like Heading Home Ramsey. It started to post these signs for Be the Solution Signage. The city says it's because of public safety and traffic.

"Part of what we worry about in those situations are people walking around out of crosswalks in the right of way where somebody may not see them," said Sean Kershaw, Saint Paul Public Works Director.

So what resources could Kupchik get?

"It's things like a bed for the night, a meal, workforce options," said Jaime Tincher, the deputy mayor of Saint Paul.

Enough to get by

Kupchik disagrees with what the city of Saint Paul is trying to do.

"I think it’s a misguided thing. I can see in a way that this might not look that appealing," said Kupchik.

Sitting on the street and holding up a sign is what Kupchik says he is used to doing for five to six days a week.

"Today I haven’t made anything out here. But that’s just how it is. Some days I make $20 to $30 bucks. Ya know you don’t make a killing, but you make something to get by on," said Kupchik.

The City of Saint Paul says they aren't trying to stop people like Kupchik from asking for money as long as they’re doing it legally. They’re just trying to encourage people to instead give the money to unhoused organizations for public safety reasons. There will be a total of 12 signs posted around Saint Paul.