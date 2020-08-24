Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium reopens with COVID-19 safety measures

article

The Saint Paul RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium is welcoming guests at limited capacity with events up to 250 attendees and new COVID-19 safety measures.

The facilities made the announcement Monday morning and released a COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan that includes guidelines around education and training, health screenings, face coverings, physical distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, hygiene expectations and response plans.

Public and high-touch areas are cleaned and sanitized regularly. Face coverings are required. Rented areas are cleaned prior to arrival, during the event, and after the event ends. Room capacities have been reduced to maintain social distancing.

Innovative sanitizing technology has been installed, including self-cleaning adhesive skins on high-touch door handles and elevator buttons, UV sterilization devices to eliminate harmful bacteria, and sanitization sprayers.

All facility HVAC filtration systems are being upgraded, and hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the buildings.

Saint Paul RiverCentre hosted its first event last Saturday with 119 guests since the COVID-19 pandemic halted operations.