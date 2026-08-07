Minnesota weather: Warm and more humid with isolated rumbles Friday

The Brief Scattered storms are possible across Minnesota on Friday as a cold front pushes through. There is a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Cooler, comfortable weather returns Friday night, with more storm chances this weekend.



Minnesota is in for a warm and more humid Friday with isolated thunderstorm chances throughout the day.

Isolated thunderstorms on Friday

Storm chances:

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to move across Minnesota on Friday as a cold front pushes through the state. The best chances for storms in the Twin Cities metro are from the late morning to the early afternoon.

There is a level 1 marginal risk of severe weather for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The primary threats include rain, lightning, hail and gusty winds. The storms will continue pushing south and east and clear by the afternoon and evening.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to the low 80s across the state Friday, with the Twin Cities expected to hit a high of 81 degrees.

Humidity will be elevated during the day before dropping on Friday evening. Skies will clear Friday night with overnight lows falling into the 50s and 60s as dew points drop and cooler air moves in.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday brings hazy sunshine and toasty warmth as temperatures climb into the 80s. There’s another chance for isolated thunderstorms late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Much of Sunday will be quiet, but another chance for storms arrives late Sunday into early Monday. More quiet weather returns next week with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: