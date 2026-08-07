17-year-old airlifted to hospital after crash in Kandiyohi County

The Brief Law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, ran into a semi-tractor and trailer as it was slowing down to turn right. He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.



A teenager was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after he was seriously injured in a crash in Kandiyohi County.

Teen seriously injured in Kandiyohi County crash

What we know:

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., it responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 11500 block of 240th Ave NE in Burbank Township.

According to authorities, the driver of a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, a 17-year-old boy from Belgrade, ran into the back of a Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer when it was slowing down to turn right.

The driver of the semi is a 41-year-old man from Willmar, and was uninjured.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the boy suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, and was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital for treatment.