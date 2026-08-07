17-year-old airlifted to hospital after crash in Kandiyohi County
KANDIYOHI CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A teenager was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after he was seriously injured in a crash in Kandiyohi County.
Teen seriously injured in Kandiyohi County crash
What we know:
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., it responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 11500 block of 240th Ave NE in Burbank Township.
According to authorities, the driver of a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, a 17-year-old boy from Belgrade, ran into the back of a Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer when it was slowing down to turn right.
The driver of the semi is a 41-year-old man from Willmar, and was uninjured.
Dig deeper:
Authorities say the boy suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, and was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital for treatment.
The Source: Information provided by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.