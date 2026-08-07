Minnesota weather: Photos of hail as storms move across state Friday

The Brief Storms moving across Minnesota Friday afternoon brought hail to several areas. FOX 9 received reports of hail in St. Cloud and Waite Park. Cooler, comfortable weather returns Friday night, with more storm chances this weekend.



Minnesota residents are capturing photos of hail as storms moved across the state Friday.

Photos and video of severe weather can be submitted here.

Storms bring hail to Minnesota

Local perspective:

Isolated thunderstorms moved across parts of Minnesota Friday, bringing lightning, thunder and brief heavy downpours along with reports of hail.

Hail reached 1.8 inches in diameter near Park Rapids, while 1-inch hail was reported in St. Cloud and Blue Earth and 0.7-inch hail fell in Worthington.

Hail reports on Aug. 7, 2026.

Hail photos:

Minnesota residents shared several photos and video of severe weather across the state. The storms will continue to push south and east for a pleasant Friday evening.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hail in St. Cloud, Minnesota on August 7, 2026. Submitted by Haley Rae. From: Supplied

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to the low 80s across the state Friday, with the Twin Cities expected to hit a high of 81 degrees.

Humidity will be elevated during the day before dropping on Friday evening. Skies will clear Friday night with overnight lows falling into the 50s and 60s as dew points drop and cooler air moves in.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday brings hazy sunshine and toasty warmth as temperatures climb into the 80s. There’s another chance for isolated thunderstorms late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Much of Sunday will be quiet, but another chance for storms arrives late Sunday into early Monday. More quiet weather returns next week with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: