Motorcycle clocked at 141 mph before St. Paul teen fled trooper: Charges

The Brief A 18-year-old man is charged with fleeing police on a motorcycle at speeds up to 141 mph in Ramsey County on Tuesday, July 28. Troopers say the suspect was found at a St. Paul university dorm minutes after the chase ended. The man faces a felony charge and is being held on $10,000 bail.



A man faces a felony charge after police say he led troopers on a motorcycle chase in excess of 140 mph through Ramsey County.

Motorcycle chase reaches 141 mph

What we know:

According to charges filed in Ramsey County Court, a Minnesota State trooper saw two motorcycles speeding at 141 mph in a 60 mph zone around 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. The motorcycles were heading north on Highway 35E from Interstate 494. Troopers coordinated to try to stop both motorcycles. One trooper waited on a ramp from Highway 13 to northbound Interstate 35E and saw a motorcycle accelerate away when he pulled out. He turned on his emergency lights and sirens, but the motorcycle continued to flee, lane splitting and reaching speeds of about 100 mph into St. Paul.

The complaint states the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle near Grand Avenue and ended the chase. Dispatch later reported the motorcycle exited to Grand Avenue and turned westbound. The complaint says a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Community Service Officer saw the motorcycle near St. Kate’s University and followed it to a dorm. Campus Safety staff showed troopers video of the motorcycle arriving at the dorm about a minute after it left Grand Avenue.

The complaint states a woman let the driver into the building. Officers identified the driver as Sawyer Brooks Beinner Moudry, 18. Moudry admitted to driving fast and recklessly on Interstate 35E, but denied seeing police behind him. He was taken into custody.

Why you should care:

The felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle carries a maximum penalty of more than three years in prison or a $5,000 fine, or both. Police say driving at such high speeds puts the public and everyone involved at serious risk.

The complaint states the woman who let Moudry into the dorm told police she had known him for three months and knew he liked to ride fast. She said they had not planned to meet that night, but he called her at 10:44 p.m. and arrived two minutes after the chase ended. Police say they ended the chase when it became too risky, but were able to locate the suspect quickly with help from campus security and other agencies.

Moudry is being held on $10,000 bail.

What's next:

Moudry's next court appearance is slated for Sept. 14.