Roseville townhouse fire causes 2 to be hospitalized

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Roseville townhouse Sunday morning.

Roseville fire crews responded to the blaze on the 2700 block of Asbury Street around 7:30 a.m., according to the fire department. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they located a person hanging out of a second story window asking for help. Fire crews rescued that person, while another person was able to exit through the main door to safety.

Both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"I’m grateful that both of the victims were able to get to safety and receive medical attention quickly," said Roseville Assistant Fire Chief Neil Sjostrom. "Our firefighters and supporting agencies responded swiftly and performed excellently - while facing extremely cold temperatures and adjusting to a very dynamic situation."

The Roseville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.