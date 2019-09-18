Roseville man leaving Bible study shot, killed in St. Paul

article

One man is dead after a gunman opened fire on a group of people leaving a Bible study in the Summit-University neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. at a church near the intersection of Fuller Avenue and St. Albans Street North. The victim was leaving the church with a group of people, including his young daughter and his father, when someone started shooting, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Thursday afternoon, officers identified the victim as 41-year-old Rayvell Carter of Roseville, Minnesota.

Police say Carter was shot in his abdomen and died at the scene. Police said his father, who has a permit to carry, pulled out his weapon and tried to shoot the suspect. Officers searched the area but did not find anyone else who may have been struck by the return fire.

Police are still searching for the gunman who initially started the exchange of gunfire. They have not made any arrests, but believe someone in the group may have been targeted.

“Our investigators tell us right now that preliminary information indicates that this wasn't random, that we don't have people just shooting randomly into neighborhoods, into churches, into groups of people,” police spokesperson Steve Linders said. “But, that's little consolation when we have a father [with] a son who is now dead.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the St Paul Police Department’s homicide unit at 651-266-5650. Investigators are working with the department’s gang unit and say tip callers can remain anonymous.

This is St. Paul’s 20th homicide this year and the sixth in the past 17 days.

The shooting comes as the St. Paul police chief makes a push for additional police officers.

Chief Todd Axtell said the past few weeks of violence has stretched the force. He adds that call volumes have continued to climb and complex investigations take more time than ever, while Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed 2020 budget actually reduces the force by five officers.