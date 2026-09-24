Roseville police asking public's help in kidnapping, assault investigation

The Brief Roseville police are seeking the public's help in the search for a suspect in a kidnapping and assault investigation. A woman was taken off the street by a masked man with a firearm on Wednesday around 5 p.m. She was released after hours and was treated at the hospital. Police are asking anyone who was in the area of County Road C and East Snelling Service Drive between 3-10 p.m. on Wednesday and witnessed anything unusual to contact police.



A woman was kidnapped off the street in Roseville at gunpoint Wednesday and police are asking for the public's help in the search of the suspect.

Roseville police ask for public's help in kidnapping case

What we know:

According to Roseville police, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, a woman was leaving a business at the intersection of County Road C and East Snelling Service Drive when a masked man she did not know approached her.

The man then kidnapped her at gunpoint, and she was held captive for hours, police say. She was released on the east side of St. Paul and was treated at the hospital.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the intersection of County Road C and East Snelling Drive between 3-10 p.m. and witnessed anything unusual to contact police.

Police are also asking businesses, motorists and residents to check any surveillance, doorbell or dashboard cameras during that timeframe for suspicious activity.

Roseville police can be contacted at 651-767-0640, or a tip can be submitted online here.

Evidence like photos or videos can also be directly submitted to the police here.

Roseville police has added extra patrols to the area but says residents should remain aware of their surroundings while in public.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if this was a random act, and did not provide any more information about what happened to the woman while she was held captive.