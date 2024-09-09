Law enforcement, good Samaritan rescue driver from car fire in Roseville

The Brief A driver veered off the roadway on Interstate 35W in Roseville and hit a light pole. As the car started smoking, authorities and a passerby pulled the driver to safety just before the car burst into flames. The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



A driver was pulled from a car that was on fire after crashing into a light pole on I-35W in Roseville on Monday morning.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:30 a.m., a driver left the roadway on Interstate 35W and County Road C in Roseville, striking a light pole.

Traffic cam video shows large amounts of smoke coming from the car as authorities and a good Samaritan worked to pull the driver out of the car. They were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle right as it burst into flames.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said no one else was in the car at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know

Law enforcement did not say what led up to or caused the crash.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

The current condition of the driver is unknown.