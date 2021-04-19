Roof of Minneapolis church collapses from fire

article

A church in northeast Minneapolis suffered heavy damage from a fire Monday night, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of 5th Street NE. When crews arrived, the saw fire showing from the back of the two-story church. No one was inside the church.

The fire spread throughout the building, including the bell tower, and caused the roof to collapse.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.