'Rolling for Freedom' truckers convoy passes through Minnesota

"Rolling for Freedom" truckers are passing through Minnesota on Interstate 94 Friday morning.

The "Rolling Freedom Rally — Truckin' Through Minnesota" began Thursday evening in Fargo, North Dakota. The truckers made their way to Truckers Inn in Sauk Center, Minnesota where the stayed overnight.

The freedom truckers convoy started their route this morning in Sauk Center, Minn. (MNDOT)

The convoy passed through Monticello around 9:50 a.m. and will continue along I-94 until they reach Hudson, Wis. FOX 9 estimates at least 30 semi trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles in the convoy. Some decorated with large American flags.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the truckers passed through Maple Grove on I-94. (MNDOT)

Supporters waved American flags and occupied overpasses along the highway as the convoy passed.

The truckers join an ongoing protest for "personal freedom" and against COVID-19-related mandates. There are no COVID-19 masks or vaccine mandates currently in place in Minnesota.