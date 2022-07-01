Roe v. Wade overturned: UnRestrict MN challenges restrictions in Minnesota abortion laws

Minnesota remains legally unphased by the historical overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

As one of 16 states protecting the right to abortion, that right also comes with a few restrictions of which many Minnesotans are unaware.

"Mostly when people find out they exist, they're pretty upset about them and didn't realize just how many restrictions Minnesota had placed on abortion over the years," UnRestrict MN Executive Director Megan Peterson said.

UnRestrict MN is an advocacy group focused on educating Minnesotans on abortion rights. Their objective is to ensure women get to decide if and when they're ready for kids.

"Of course now with the supreme court decision the time is even more crucial to remove those restrictions," Peterson said.

Minnesota requires a 24-hour waiting period and prohibits abortions past viability. With many other restrictions, Americans across the country are protesting for their rights.

"Because of those restrictions, access is not anywhere near what it needs to be to meet the needs of Minnesotans," Peterson said.

More than half of Minnesota women live in counties without abortion clinics, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Currently, there are only eight clinics providing abortion access, according to UnRestrict Minnesota. Most of the clinics are in the Twin Cities metro, while there are also clinics in Duluth and Rochester.

"Getting an appointment and accessing care is going to become more difficult for both Minnesotans and others who will be traveling here to get care," Peterson said.

Out-of-state women accounted for about 10% of the 10,136 abortions performed in Minnesota in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

"I think Minnesotans are really paying a lot more attention to how Minnesota is going to answer the call and the need to step up and be a leader for abortion access," Peterson said.