Rochester condo building stable, but still not ready for resident return

A condominium tower in Rochester, Minnesota is now structurally stable but still not ready for residents to return to, according to city officials.

The Rochester Towers Condominium was proactively evacuated Friday after a structural engineer contacted the city about concerns that were identified during an inspection. Shoring operations were completed over the weekend, and the on-site engineering firm responsible for assessing the structural issues tells the city that conditions are now stable.

As a result, some surrounding streets were re-opened late Saturday night. Residents, however, are still not allowed back inside, as the engineers contracted by the property management company are expected to update the city Monday.

The Red Cross of Minnesota opened a temporary shelter at a nearby church for displaced residents but closed Saturday night after no residents showed a need. They say they will remain on standby should anyone need assistance.