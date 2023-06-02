Rochester Towers Condominiums evacuated due to structural concerns

The Rochester Towers Condominiums were evacuated on Friday due to structural concerns from authorities.

According to a press release from the City of Rochester, the City of Rochester Community Development Department received a call at 4:45 p.m. on June 2, regarding the 12-story Rochester Towers Condominium on 207 5th Avenue SW in downtown Rochester.

A structural engineer onsite articulated concerns about the building after conducting an inspection, according to the release, prompting a proactive evacuation.

According to Rochester Police Department Chief Eric Kerska, roughly 92 apartment residents were evacuated by 7:30 p.m. to allow construction contractors to assess the situation, which could take several days. Surrounding streets will remain closed during that duration.

Multiple agencies, including the Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department assisted with the evacuation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.