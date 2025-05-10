Expand / Collapse search
Robbinsdale police car crash leave 3 with minor injuries

Published  May 10, 2025 11:30am CDT
Robbinsdale
Generic police lights. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A crash involving a Robbinsdale police squad car left three people, including the officer, with minor injuries.
    • Police say a vehicle stuck the squad car at at County Road 81 and Lyndale Avenue North around 2:22 a.m. on Saturday.
    • The squad car had emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Robbinsdale police squad car was struck by a vehicle overnight, leaving the officer and two other people with minor injuries. 

Robbinsdale police crash

Big picture view:

Police say a fully marked Robbinsdale police squad car had its emergency lights activated when it was struck by another vehicle. 

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 81 and Lyndale Avenue North around 2:22 a.m. on Saturday.

The two people in the striking vehicle, along with the officer, were all treated at a hospital for minor injuries, authorities say.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

The Source: This story used information shared by the Robbinsdale Police Department.

