Robbinsdale oil spill reaches lake, ‘no indication’ of lasting environmental impact

An oil spill at a business in Robbinsdale reached South Twin Lake, but officials said Saturday it shouldn’t have any negative long-term impacts.

The Robbinsdale Fire Department responded to a reported oil spill around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Sipe and Gray Oil Station located on the 4200 block of West Broadway. Crews worked to contain the spill, but heavy rains in the area caused some oil to enter the storm sewer system.

The sewer system empties into South Twin Lake, and authorities confirmed Saturday afternoon some oil did enter the water, which is visible in the southwest portion of the lake. Due to the thinness of the oil sheen, the absorption efforts have been "moderately successful" and the remaining oil will biodegrade within the next few days, fire officials said.

"There is no indication that there will be any long-term effects to the ecology of the lake or shoreline," a representative with Bay West, the company assisting in the cleanup, told fire officials.

Crews from the City of Robbinsdale and Bay West worked overnight to mitigate and contain the oil leak. Approximately 30–50 gallons of oil spilled during the incident, and it’s unclear how much entered the lake, but it was not a substantial amount, an official told FOX 9. The majority of the spill has been cleaned up.