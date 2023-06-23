Oil leak reported in Robbinsdale, lake contamination possible

article

A container of oil leak at the Sipe and Gray Oil Station located at 4200 West Broadway in Robbinsdale has authorities working to contain its spread, though they believe some may have reached the sewer system.

At around 4:45 p.m. the Robbinsdale Fire Department arrived and found that an oil container in the rear of the building had started to leak. Crews remain onsite working to contain the spill, which is believed to be around 30 to 50 gallons.

According to authorities, the leak was initially contained by the Robbinsdale Fire Department before heavy rains moved throughout the area, breaching their efforts. Personnel from the City of Robbinsdale Public Works Department also responded to the scene with additional containment equipment.

It’s believed an unspecified amount then reached the sewer system.

According to authorities, containment and abatement continues at the scene as well as the area of South Twin Lake, where the storm sewer system displaces the water to.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.