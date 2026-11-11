Mac-Groveland fire leaves St. Paul families grieving the homes they lost

The Brief A Monday morning fire at Randolph Terrace Apartments in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood led to the building being demolished after the roof collapsed. Dan Chulla said he, his wife Vang and their 15-month-old daughter lost the home where they had lived for six years. Investigators said they may never pinpoint the exact cause, and several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for displaced residents.



A Monday morning fire that destroyed Randolph Terrace Apartments left one Mac-Groveland family grieving for the home where they built their life together.

A family reckons with what was lost

Dan Chulla says his apartment was where he and his wife built their best years, got married and had their baby. He said the loss is not just about belongings but about the home they shared.

"It's a devastating feeling just driving through the neighborhood," said Chulla.

Chulla said he and his wife Vang had lived there for the last six years, welcoming their daughter Azula, 15 months ago.

"It's not really about the stuff, but it is about the home we lost together," said Chulla.

Local perspective:

The Monday morning fire caused the roof to collapse and led to the building being demolished. Fire officials say people evacuated from the buildings on both sides of the fire have now returned to their homes.

Many of the Chulla family's prized possessions are only a few feet away, but they are behind a fence in a pile of rubble just out of reach.

"I was hoping to find my wife's wedding ring. I was just hoping it would just be on the ground somewhere, kind of sparkling in the sun or on top of a pipe. But no such luck, unfortunately," said Chulla.

Questions remain as the family looks ahead

What they're saying:

Investigators said they may never be able to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire. Even so, Chulla said he believes he saw where at least part of the fire started.

"I saw the origin point of the fire, or at least one of the origin points. It was in a closet, around the light fixture, and none of the smoke and none the fire was in the apartment. It was all just up in the attic, said Chulla.

Chulla said his family now has to find a new home. "We'll probably try to get into a house here, save some money staying with the parents," said Chulla.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help residents displaced by the Randolph Terrace Apartments fire. Chulla also said his family is holding on to each other as they move forward.

"I'm so happy we have each other," said Chulla.

Help the victims of the fire

What you can do:

Here are GoFundMes for the victims of the apartment fire: