Things to do in Minnesota: 5 events to check out this weekend (Nov. 12–15)

From open art studios and international films to holiday markets and a new planetarium show, there are several events happening across the Twin Cities this weekend.

Northeast Minneapolis Fall Open Studios

Nov. 13-15, hours vary by day. More info here

Multiple locations in northeast Minneapolis, including the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE.

Free admission.

More than 450 artists and approximately 140 open studios are participating in a weekend of art events across northeast Minneapolis. Visitors can explore paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, sculptures and other works at events including Art Attack! at the Northrup King Building, California Dreamin' at the California Building and Open Casket at the Casket Arts Building.

A Dance of Seasons: Opening Weekend Celebration

Nov. 14–15, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul.

Standard museum admission; planetarium shows require a separate ticket. Adult museum and planetarium combo tickets are $21.

The Bell Museum is celebrating the premiere of its new original planetarium film, A Dance of Seasons, which explores Minnesota's landscapes and ecosystems throughout the year.

Romanian Film Festival Twin Cities

Nov. 13–15, multiple showtimes.

Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

Free admission.

The fourth annual Romanian Film Festival Twin Cities returns with three days of contemporary Romanian cinema. This year's theme, Stories of Us, explores identity, family, memory and belonging through films presented in Romanian with English subtitles.

Holiday Market at Sun Meadow Farm

Nov. 13, noon–7 p.m.; Nov. 14, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Nov. 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sun Meadow Farm, 16315 Jonathan Carver Parkway, Carver, Minn.

Free admissio.

Sun Meadow Farm is hosting its third annual holiday market, featuring local artists and makers selling handmade gifts and seasonal goods. The weekend also includes live music, demonstrations, festive food and drinks, holiday lights and fire pits around the property.

Autumn Festival: An Arts & Crafts Affair

Nov. 12–15, hours vary by day.

Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, Minn.

$10 adults, $9 seniors; children under 10 are free. Parking is free.

Hundreds of artists and crafters from across the country will showcase and sell handmade creations at Canterbury Park during this four-day festival.