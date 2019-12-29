Road crews prepare for sloppy weather on Monday

article

After an icy and slippery Saturday, the Twin Cities metro is getting ready for another round of winter weather on Monday.

The forecast shows snow starting to fall midday Monday into early Tuesday, dropping three to five inches onto the metro by Tuesday.

The new round of snow follows a mix of rain and sleet on Saturday that left cars (and buses) sliding across the roadways.

As of Sunday evening, major roads were dry as the temperatures increased from Saturday. However, some side streets were still pretty wet. The Minnesota Department of Transportation tells us, starting at midnight, crews will come in and start pre-treating ramps and bridges -- while they closely watch the changing weather.

“We'll be watching the storm as it comes in, no matter what part of the state it’s hitting," said MnDOT spokesperson Anne Meyer.

"But those factors can all change even in the next few hours," she added. "We’re aware of those changes and we’re doing our part to stay ahead of it and do what we can to really put down anything that will help make the commute as easy as it can in the morning."

Meyer said MnDOT won't just be dumping salt everywhere ahead of the snow. Why? She says it is ineffective. If the precipitation stays as rain, the water will just wash the salt away. If it falls as snow, crews will end up just plowing snow off the roads.

MnDOT says the best advice is to stay aware of the conditions and give yourself extra time when traveling on Monday.