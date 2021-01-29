article

Health officials in Riverside County are calling for Coachella and Stagecoach to be canceled once again due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a county order issued by Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival, both scheduled for April 2021, must be canceled.

In the order, Dr. Kaiser cited "fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide" being the main reason for the county's push to call off the two iconic festivals.

Both Coachella and Stagecoach draw hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers each year, coming from various states and countries. Friday's announcement will make it the second year in a row both festivals will be called off due to coronavirus concerns.

Below is the order issued by Riverside County:

As of Friday afternoon, neither Coachella nor Stagecoach have formally announced cancellations on their social media pages.

