Northeast Minneapolis couple's cookies go viral with nearly 500K views

The Brief A Minneapolis couple’s homemade cookies are going viral after being featured by a social media influencer. The Golden Batch Bakery has seen a huge jump in orders since the video was posted. The couple hopes to expand their business and eventually open a commercial bakery.



A local couple’s cookie business is getting a lot of attention after a viral social media post, and they’re working hard to keep up with the demand.

How a pandemic hobby became a viral cookie business

What we know:

Kyriacos and Shiana Koullapis started baking as a part-time passion, with Kyriacos discovering his love for baking during the pandemic after finding a dark chocolate cookie recipe online. Their cookies became popular among family and friends, which inspired them to start selling them on Facebook Marketplace under the name The Golden Batch Home Bakery in August.

The couple’s business took off about three weeks ago when Golden Batch Bakery was featured on the Sota Food Tour social media account. The video quickly went viral, racking up nearly half a million views. Since then, the couple has gone from baking about three dozen cookies a week to nearly 10 times that amount to keep up with the surge in orders.

'It's been awesome'

What they're saying:

Kyriacos Koullapis said, "I enjoy baking just like all the preciseness and it's like a little chemistry experiment." He added, "It all happened so quickly and I don't know, it's just hard to take it all in I would say."

"Getting to see people's reactions, getting the box, and they're always like, oh my gosh, they're so huge. And you know, that's always so awesome to hear how people, you know enjoy them and stuff," said Shiana Koullapis.

'I think it's such a fun way to spend my time'

Local perspective:

The Golden Batch Bakery now offers five kinds of cookies, and the couple is looking for a larger space to keep up with demand.

They hope to one day open a commercial bakery.

"We have a lot of big dreams. Yeah. But it's definitely where our heart is. We're very happy where we are," said Shiana Koullapis.

"We wanted to start a side hustle and this is something that we saw we were good at and then we wanted to see, you know, is this something that could potentially lead to something else?" said Kyriacos Koullapis.

The Golden Batch Bakery is based in northeast Minneapolis and has quickly become a local favorite, thanks to the power of social media and word of mouth. Orders have soared since the viral video, and the couple is working hard to keep up with the community’s appetite for their cookies.