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Xcel Energy rate increases approved by public utilities commission

By
FOX 9
Minnesota
Published June 26, 2026 7:38 PM CDT
Published June 26, 2026 7:38 PM CDT
Xcel, CenterPoint proposing rate increases in MN
Xcel, CenterPoint proposing rate increases in MN

Xcel, CenterPoint proposing rate increases in MN

Xcel Energy and CenterPoint are proposing more rate increases in Minnesota, with Xcel requesting a 9.6% rate increase for 2025. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the story.

The Brief

    • Xcel Energy and consumer advocate groups have previously sparred on proposed rate increases for customers in Minnesota.
    • Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a verbal decision on Xcel’s request for an electric rate increase, allowing Xcel to collect an additional 5.8%.

(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved electricity rate increases for Xcel Energy customers throughout the state.

Xcel energy rate increases

What we know:

On Thursday, the PUC issued a verbal decision on Xcel’s request for an electric rate increase.

The decision will allow Xcel to collect about 5.8% more from its Minnesota customers.

As part of its decision, the PUC granted a request by the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) to limit Xcel’s electric late fees and reconnection fees.

Currently, Xcel applies a charge of 1.5% per month to customers’ past-due balances. The PUC adopted CUB’s recommendation to reduce late fees to 0.45% per month, equal to Xcel’s cost of carrying customers’ utility debt, and will waive the fees entirely for low-income customers.

Low-income customers whose service has been disconnected for nonpayment will no longer be charged an additional fee to reconnect service. 

Big picture view:

Xcel has similarly proposed rate increases for gas usage from its customers, asking for an additional 9.6% to 10.65%.

The PUC says it plans to review the settlement this fall, with a final decision still pending.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and previous FOX 9 reporting.

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