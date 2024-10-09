Richfield typewriter repairman still tapping away after 50 years

The Brief Mark Soderbeck, owner of Vale Typewriter, has been repairing typewriters for 50 years, a profession that is now rare in the digital age. Once one of 27 typewriter repair shops in the Twin Cities, Soderbeck's shop is now one of only two remaining. Despite the decline in business due to personal computers, Soderbeck continues to serve collectors and hobbyists, with support from notable fans like Tom Hanks.



There is something about the sound of a typewriter that brings you back to another era.

The machines inside Vale Typewriter were once a staple of homes and offices. But now they are considered relics of vintage technology in the digital age.

Not many left

The click and clack of typewriter keys has been the soundtrack to Mark Soderbeck's life.

For 50 years, he's kept typewriters humming.

But these days, he is part of a dying breed.

"It's easy for me. That's the main thing. It's easy and I love interacting with customers," said Soderbeck.

Soderbeck's shop is one of only two typewriter repair shops left in the Twin Cities.

"When I started here, there were 27 little shops like this around. Now there's just me and these other guys in St Paul," said Soderbeck.

Every Wednesday, Soderbeck drives from his farm in Pine City to his shop in Richfield to give old contraptions new life.

"A basic favorite would be a Smith Corona. They're easy to work on," said Soderbeck.

Mark Soderbeck is still repairing typewriters after 50 years.

How he got his start

Soderbeck has been tapping away since 1974 when he passed a typewriter repair program at a vo-tech college with flying colors.

He eventually took over the shop from the original owner and was busy from the beginning.

"In the 80s, we were so busy, I was never home. I was here over 100-hour weeks easily. There were some nights we were behind 100 machines. I don't know where they all came from, but it was nonstop," said Soderbeck.

But with the rise of personal computers, Soderbeck's business dropped 80 percent in 3 years.

"When it went, it went fast," said Soderbeck.

These days, he caters mostly to collectors and hobbyists, some of whom are buying a typewriter for the first time.

"It's kind of nice to watch. You see them type along and then get to the end, then where's the enter button? You got to show them where the lever is to bring you back," Soderbeck said.

Still going after 50 years

From manual to electric, some of the typewriters in Soderbeck's shop are 100 years old. Avid collector Tom Hanks even sent him an autographed Corona Junior last year along with a letter encouraging Soderbeck to keep up the good work.

"I always hoped he'd show up someday because I knew he collected typewriters and I thought one of these days he's going to show up," said Soderbeck.

Soderbeck had planned to retire at the end of last year, but the sale of his building fell through, and so he comes in once a week to work on projects for core customers.

"After 50 years, I still like it. I'm going to miss it, but it's time to take some more time off," said Soderbeck.

It's ironic a man who's spent most of his life fixing typewriters never learned how to type himself.

"No, I can't type, other than with these long fingers. Never took typing in school. Never thought I'd be doing this for all these years," said Soderbeck.

But after half a century, Soderbeck has certainly put his stamp on his career.

"I don't know what else I would have ever done that I would have liked any better," said Soderbeck.