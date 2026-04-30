Richfield police officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

The Brief A Richfield police officer injured during a shooting was released from the hospital Thursday. The officer was hurt in a gunfight with a suspect, who was shot and killed Wednesday morning. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting.



A Richfield police officer who was shot while on duty is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital Thursday.

Richfield police officer released from hospital

What we know:

FOX 9 was present as the officer left HCMC earlier Thursday, greeted by a tremendous show of support from loved ones and fellow officers. The community gathered to celebrate the officer's safe return home.

The officer was shot during a gunfight with a suspect early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The incident began at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday when a resident in the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue called police to report a car prowler. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect in the area, who then fled from officers.

During the foot pursuit, Richfield police say the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged. The officer and suspect were both shot, and the suspect died at the scene.

The officer was transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound injury to the hand.