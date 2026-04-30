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Richfield police officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 30, 2026 10:13pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Richfield officer involved in shooting leaves HCMC

Richfield officer involved in shooting leaves HCMC

A Richfield police officer who was injured during an exchange of gunfire that left one person dead early Wednesday morning was ceremoniously released from the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) on Thursday. Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt also spoke with FOX 9 following the event.

The Brief

    • A Richfield police officer injured during a shooting was released from the hospital Thursday.
    • The officer was hurt in a gunfight with a suspect, who was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
    • The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting.

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Richfield police officer who was shot while on duty is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital Thursday. 

Richfield police officer released from hospital

What we know:

FOX 9 was present as the officer left HCMC earlier Thursday, greeted by a tremendous show of support from loved ones and fellow officers. The community gathered to celebrate the officer's safe return home.

The officer was shot during a gunfight with a suspect early Wednesday morning. 

The backstory:

The incident began at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday when a resident in the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue called police to report a car prowler. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect in the area, who then fled from officers.

During the foot pursuit, Richfield police say the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged. The officer and suspect were both shot, and the suspect died at the scene.

The officer was transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound injury to the hand.

Crime and Public SafetyRichfield