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Richfield police shooting: Suspect killed, officer hurt in gunfire exchange

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 29, 2026 6:17am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Richfield police shooting: Suspect dead, officer hurt

Richfield police shooting: Suspect dead, officer hurt

Richfield police say an officer was injured during an exchange of gunfire while responding to a car prowler call. The suspect was killed during the incident, and the BCA is investigating. FOX 9’s Bill Keller reports. 

The Brief

    • A Richfield police officer was injured, and a suspect is dead following an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday morning.
    • Police say they responded to a call about a car prowler when the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued.
    • The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - An early morning call about a car prowler in Richfield led to an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured.

Officer involved shooting in Richfield

What we know:

The incident began at 3:24 a.m. when a resident in the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue called police to report a car prowler. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect in the area, who then fled from officers. 

During the foot purist, Richfield police say the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged. The officer and suspect were both shot, and the suspect died at the scene. 

The officer was transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound injury to the hand. Further details about their condition were not immediately available. 

By Wednesday morning, a large police presence remained in the area near a multi-unit building just north of Best Buy’s corporate headquarters. Crime scene tape surrounded the property, and 76th Street westbound was closed as investigators processed the scene.

FOX 9 crews also observed a significant law enforcement presence at Hennepin County Medical Center, where the officer may have been taken. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the victim. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

The Source: This story uses information reporters gathered in the field and a press release from the Richfield Police Department. 

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