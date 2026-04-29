The Brief A Richfield police officer was injured, and a suspect is dead following an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to a call about a car prowler when the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.



An early morning call about a car prowler in Richfield led to an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured.

Officer involved shooting in Richfield

What we know:

The incident began at 3:24 a.m. when a resident in the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue called police to report a car prowler. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect in the area, who then fled from officers.

During the foot purist, Richfield police say the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged. The officer and suspect were both shot, and the suspect died at the scene.

The officer was transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound injury to the hand. Further details about their condition were not immediately available.

By Wednesday morning, a large police presence remained in the area near a multi-unit building just north of Best Buy’s corporate headquarters. Crime scene tape surrounded the property, and 76th Street westbound was closed as investigators processed the scene.

FOX 9 crews also observed a significant law enforcement presence at Hennepin County Medical Center, where the officer may have been taken.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the victim.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story check back for updates.