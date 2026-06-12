Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Brooklyn Park police increasing patrols during 1-year anniversary

The Brief Brooklyn Park police say they will increase patrols this weekend during the one-year anniversary of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings. Authorities say there is no threat to the public and the extra patrols are strictly out of an abundance of caution. The Minnesota lawmaker shootings happened on June 14, 2025, leaving Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, dead.



Brooklyn Park residents can expect to see extra officer patrols this weekend as police say they will have an increased presence during the one-year anniversary of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

Police in Brooklyn Park increase patrols

What they're saying:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department announced it will increase officer patrols during the "somber one-year anniversary" of the fatal shooting of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

Police emphasized that there is no threat to the public and the extra patrols are strictly out of an abundance of caution.

The increase in officers is intended to "provide a reassuring presence, ensure peace, and respect the solemnity of this weekend's memorial observances," according to Brooklyn Park police.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees anything unusual is asked to call 911.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Vance Boelter pleaded guilty to fatally shooting House Speaker Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman in their Brooklyn Park home, as well as shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman in their Champlin home on June 14, 2025.

READ MORE: Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter pleads guilty to all federal charges

Prosecutors also allege he visited the Maple Grove home of Rep. Kristin Bahner while she and her family were out of town, then later went to the New Hope home of Sen. Ann Rest, and left the scene after encountering an officer who was conducting a welfare check. After a 43-hour statewide manhunt, Boelter was taken into custody.

"Mr. Boelter carried out a heinous and unprecedented act of political violence against Minnesota’s political leaders. Violence targeting public officials is an affront to our democracy," said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans. "To the Hortman and Hoffman families, Minnesota continues to mourn the loss and the suffering you have endured. We hope today’s guilty plea brings you some measure of solace.