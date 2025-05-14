Richfield Middle School employee arrested amid allegations of sexual relationship with student

article

The Brief Police received a report that a Richfield Middle School employee potentially had a sexual relationship with a student. The employee, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He has not yet been formally charged. The superintendent said once they were notified of the allegations, they placed the employee on administrative leave and contacted police.



Officials say a staff member at Richfield Middle School has been arrested after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a student.

Staff member arrested

What we know:

The Richfield Police Department said authorities were contacted by middle school staff around 9 a.m. on Tuesday to report a "potential sexual relationship between a school employee and a student."

According to a statement by Superintendent Steve Unowsky, the district was notified of the allegation earlier this week and placed the staff member on administrative leave, and notified the police.

Police confirmed the 23-year-old employee was arrested at his home in Bloomington on Tuesday. He is being held on probable cause of criminal sexual conduct but has not been formally charged as of Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

Further details about the allegations and his employment at the school were not immediately available.

School's response

What they're saying:

The superintendent released the following statement on Wednesday:

"I am reaching out to share some difficult and deeply concerning news that affects our school community.

"Earlier this week, we were made aware of allegations of misconduct involving a Richfield Middle School staff member and a student. We responded immediately in accordance with District policies—placing the staff member on administrative leave and notifying the Richfield Police Department.

"We have since been informed by the police that the individual has been taken into custody. The case is currently under investigation. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and deeply appreciate their swift response and dedication to protecting our students.

"We understand that this news may be upsetting and that many of you may have questions. Due to state data privacy laws and the active police investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time. Please know that this decision is made to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved.

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our students, staff and families are our highest priorities. We are committed to creating and maintaining a school environment where every student feels safe, respected and supported. If your child needs support processing this information, our school counselors and mental health staff are available and ready to help.

"Whether you’re a student, parent, staff member, or community member—if you feel unsafe or have experienced misconduct, we urge you to speak up. Talk to someone you trust, reach out to school staff, or contact community resources or law enforcement for support.

"Thank you for your continued partnership and support. We know this is a difficult moment, but together we will continue to uphold the values of safety, respect and care in every school and throughout our community."