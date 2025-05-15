Richfield Middle School employee accused of sexually assaulting student: Charges

The Brief Joshua Moton, 23, is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old student. Charging documents allege the sexual assault happened on multiple occasions inside the school. Moton worked in various roles at Richfield Middle School, including as a campus supervisor, paraprofessional, and coach for sports teams.



A Richfield Middle School employee is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student on several occasions inside the school.

Joshua James Moton, 23, was charged on Thursday with first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 14 while being in a position of authority.

According to the criminal complaint, Moton had several roles at the school, including as a paraprofessional and coaching the middle school boys football and basketball teams. One of his primary duties was as a "campus supervisor", which involved escorting students from classrooms to other areas of the school.

Moton started working at Richfield Middle School in September 2021. School officials say there are no prior complaints or past disciplinary actions on his record.

Alleged sexual encounters in school

The allegations:

On May 13, police responded to Richfield Middle School on a report made by a student who claimed that Moton was engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old student.

The student reported that the victim had confided in them about sexual encounters, and also reportedly saw emails from Moton saying he was "going to come and get the victim to take her to the pool area of the school where there are no cameras," charges read.

Police spoke with the victim who said about a month prior, Moton had kissed her in the basement of the school. After that encounter, Moton allegedly took the student from her classes to an area near the gym where the sexual encounters took place. She said this happened on several occasions, with the most recent incident taking place the day before.

The victim also reported Moton would contact her on social media outside of school. Charging documents say the examinations of the cellphones, social media and school emails are ongoing.

Police make arrest

Dig deeper:

Moton was arrested at his Bloomington home on May 13. While speaking with authorities, he allegedly admitted to talking to the student via social media and had "engaged in sexual conduct with the victim within the past week."

Charging documents claim Moton agreed the encounters were "inappropriate and illegal" because she was a student, and he holds a position of authority at the school.

Moton remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. His first appearance in court is scheduled for May 16.