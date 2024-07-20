Richfield crash leaves 1 dead on I-35W

article

A crash that happened on Interstate 35W (I-35W) in Richfield on Friday night left a man dead after a Toyota Tacoma he was driving crashed into another vehicle and a highway barrier.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified Eloy Saucedo Gonzalez, 35, of Burnsville, as the driver of the Tacoma who died in the crash.

MSP said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 near 66th Street just after 11:15 p.m.

The Tacoma reportedly struck a guardrail at the right shoulder of the exit lane to 66th Street before it started crossing all lanes of the highway. It then struck a Toyota Prius, which was carrying two people, before it hit the left shoulder barrier and came to rest.

The Prius also came to rest on the left-hand shoulder and neither of the people inside were injured.

Gonzalez was not wearing a seat belt, according to a state patrol crash report.

Background

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash.