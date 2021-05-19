'Revive, Refresh, Rebuild': Black Fashion Week Minnesota returns for 4th year

article

Black Fashion Week is helping put local Black fashion designers in the spotlight.

Starting Friday, the event should be a big opportunity for some local creatives.

Natalie Morrow, the organizer of Black Fashion Week Minnesota, says there is plenty of talent in Minnesota to showcase in the 4th year of the event.

"I always like to continue and make things bigger than when I first started," said Morrow. "So it was my goal to make it a big spot for fashion in the Midwest."

The exhibits and runway shows help put emerging Black designers on the map.

"That’s what Black Fashion Week Minnesota is for," Morrow said. "It’s really to try to showcase the talent for people of color who may have a hard time breaking into the industry."

Following a year that saw the emergence of a pandemic and an increased focus on issues of race, Black Fashion Week Minnesota is setting a new tone.

"Our whole theme is revive, refresh, rebuild," Morrow said. "And so this is that time with everything that has happened with George Floyd, Daunte Wright."

It’s a platform Morrow hopes fosters Black creativity. She is hoping to keep the spotlight shining on Minnesota for years to come.

"We’re known for the talent, definitely in the music. But when it comes to fashion, we’re so underrated. But there’s so much talent right here and so this is our time to shine," Morrow said.