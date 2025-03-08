Residents react to downtown St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys closing

The Brief Downtown St. Paul residents are upset Lunds and Byerlys announced it will close its downtown St. Paul location on March 26. This will leave downtown St. Paul without any major grocery store. Residents who don’t have cars or enjoy driving far will have to find a new grocery store.



Lunds & Byerlys will be closing its downtown St. Paul store on March 26th. The owners say it wasn’t a decision they wanted to make, but say it was needed, and residents aren’t happy.

Residents upset about Lunds & Byerlys closing

Local perspective:

Many people still want to have a grocery store in downtown St. Paul.

"Oh boy, I better get my grocery shopping [done] this weekend," said David Hosman.

David Hosman lives two blocks away from Lunds & Byerlys. He goes down the street in his electric wheelchair to do his grocery shopping.

"This was a good way I could come here. I don’t have to catch no bus, and I could go here and do my job and go home," said Hosman.

Other residents specifically live in the apartments above Lunds & Byerlys for the downtown convenience of walking.

"This was part of the reason it was on my list of things I wanted in an apartment, so I've moved here is to have a sustainable grocery store," said Andrea Smith, who doesn't have a car.

People like Smith will be forced to figure out where to shop next.

"I think I'm gonna go to Mississippi Market, because it's a local business, and I'm trying to keep my dollars in the community," said Eileen Ulrich.

Why St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys is closing

The backstory:

Lunds & Byerlys officials say "significant staffing and financial challenges" over the past five years led them to the decision to close, adding that the store's operating costs far outpace sales.

A news release states declining store visits, likely because of a shift to remote work, and an increase in security costs are also contributing factors to the decision to close.

READ MORE: St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys to close, leaving downtown area with no major grocer

What they're saying:

The St. Paul Downtown Alliance President Joe Spencer tells FOX 9 in a statement:

"This closure is a significant loss for downtown. Easy access to groceries and everyday items is essential to our residents, workers, and guests – and to a thriving downtown. It should signal to both our business and civic leaders the value and vital importance of having a strong presence of both public and private sectors coming to work in the heart of our city. Downtown Saint Paul is at a pivotal moment in its redevelopment, and the Downtown Alliance is continuously working alongside our public and private partners to intensify efforts to revitalize downtown."

St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys fire

Dig deeper:

A fire broke out at the downtown St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys in the early morning hours of March 29, 2022.

No injuries were reported, but prosecutors say the store had to discard approximately $350,000 in merchandise, and the total damage was between $500,000 and $800,000.

The store opened three days later, on April 1.

Hopes of another grocery store

What's next:

The owners plan to keep the store equipment in place in hopes that another grocery store will go in that space. Lunds and Byerlys will close its downtown St. Paul location on March 26th at 6 p.m.